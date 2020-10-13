TRAGIC: 22-Yr.-Old Israeli Mother Dies Of COVID-19 A Month After Giving Birth

A 22-year-old Israeli-Bedouin mother with no underlying medical conditions passed away due to the coronavirus in Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva a month after giving birth to her second child.

Nuha Abu Siam of Rahat was perfectly healthy when she contracted the coronavirus during the ninth month of her pregnancy. She was hospitalized after developing serious symptoms but her condition worsened. The doctors delivered her baby by C-section, which went smoothly and the baby tested negative for the virus. However, the mother’s condition continued to deteriorate and she passed away over the weekend.

This is the first incident in Israel (and hopefully the last) of a new mother passing away due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, there is another young mother, who gave birth to her first baby two weeks ago after four years of infertility, who is in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus. Her condition took a turn for the worse on Tuesday. The public is asked to daven for Chava Leah bas Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The woman’s father said on Reshet Bet: “The coronavirus is dangerous, she didn’t have strength to breathe. She was 100% healthy [prior to contracting the virus]. Her husband parted from her via the computer screen.”

Dr. Mazen Abu Siam, a relative of the woman, who has been serving as the de facto coronavirus czar for the Bedouin population in Israel, said: “She has a 2-year-old at home. Her husband’s sister adopted the two babies.”

“Recently we’re seeing an increase in the number of younger patients in comparison to the first wave as well as the number of seriously ill patients,” said Dr. Uri Galanta, the head of the coronavirus intensive care unit at Soroka. “Some patients, such as in this case, have no background illnesses, which highlights the fact that it’s impossible to know who will develop a serious life-threatening illness.”

