FRIGHTENING: 18 Bnei Brak Niftarim In 6 Days, 57 Seriously Ill

Israel’s hospitals determined the death of 18 Bnei Brak residents from the coronavirus in the past six days, an average of three deaths a day.

Attorney Moshe Morgenstern, who holds the health portfolio in the Bnei Brak municipality, told Kikar H’Shabbos: “In recent days, Bnei Brak has seen conflicting trends. On one hand, the number of patients in the city is declining, the number of recovered patients is rising…definitely a positive and welcome trend.”

“On the other hand, there’s been an average of three deaths a day in the city in recent days – from 88 niftarim on October 7 to 106 niftarim today. And what is no less worrisome is that the number of hospitalized patients hasn’t decreased – it was 57 on October 7 and it’s 61 today. The significance of this is that despite the fact that 18 of the 57 hospitalized patients of a week ago passed away, there is still the same number of hospitalized patients today and even more.”

“These are frightening numbers. Perhaps it will finally wake up those who are disregarding the regulations. This is a matter of people’s lives, each person is olam u’malao. Death is at our doors every day.”

