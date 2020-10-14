COVID 2.0: Maintaining Your Sanity – A Special Webinar

Seems like your sanity is slipping away under the pressures of live during COVID-19? You’re not the only one, and Agudas Yisroel, in conjunction with the United Task Force, Achiezer, and Pesach Tikvah is pleased to invite the public to a special discussion on Wednesday evening, October 14, at 8:45 pm EDT. The event, titled “COVID 2.0: Maintaining Your Sanity,” will feature Dr. David Pelcovitz, Azrieli Graduate School, and Dr. Yitzchok Shindler, CEO Pesach Tikvah. The evening will also include remarks by Boruch B. Bender, president of Achiezer, and Dr. Joel Rosenshein, a senior member of the United Task Force.

Questions from the audience will be address by the panelists after the lecture. Please submit your questions to [email protected]. Questions will be treated with confidentiality.

“We have heard from so many people about the pressures they’re facing,” said Rabbi Labish Becker, Agudah’s executive director. “These times call for new strategies for dealing with everything that is piling up, and we hope that people will come away with practical direction to help them cope.”

Login on Wednesday night, 8:45 pm, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83708862667.