KIRYAS JOEL: 29 Hospitalized, 9 In Critical Condition

During the first wave of the coronavirus in New York, Kiryas Yoel had one of the lowest infection rates of frum areas, both in the number of cases and the number of fatalities.
However, during the current wave, the situation has changed dramatically for the worse. In a notice published by the organization U’Chai Bahem, which was established especially to provide real-time updates on the pandemic to the residents of Kiryas Joel, the data paints a grim picture.
A total of 46 residents have been hospitalized since the beginning of the second wave, 16 of whom have recovered and returned home. There are 29 residents hospitalized as of Tuesday, 9 of whom are critically ill. There are 41 residents receiving hospital care at home with portable oxygen machines. Two residents were taken to the hospital in the past 24 hours.
One of the patients in critical condition is Reb Meyer Rispler who is the Rosh Hakuhal (President) of the Satmar Kiryas Yoel Kehillah in Williamsburg (Chassidim of Rav Aharon Teitelbaum Shlita). Unfortunately, his condition recently took a turn for the worse. The public is asked to daven for R’ Meir Zelig ben Esther b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.
Kiryas Yoel has a population of about 25,000 residents, of whom 58% are children under the age of 18.
This was expected, especially after they run Dr. Zeleko out of town.
A few months ago, in an earlier wave, word out was that KJ didn’t incur as many losses as some other areas, due to the treatment of Dr. Zev Vladimir Zelenko (of Zelenko protocol fame), who had practiced medicine there for many years. Subsequently, there was some type of falling out between the Dr. and some of the leadership in KJ, and I believe he stopped practicing medicine there.
Now, another wave arrived, KJ is being hit hard, according to this report, and Dr. Zelenko is out of the picture.
Coincidence, or causation?
BS”D
When Dr. Zelenko was there, using his Zelenko protocol, one person died of covid in KJ, while hundreds or thousands died in other Jewish communities whose doctors refused to use Dr. Zelenko’s protocol.
Dr. Zelenko’s protocol, started in the first 6 days of symptoms for high risk patients, is almost 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
It is: -hydroxychloroquine 200 mg.
twice a day for 5 days
– zinc sulfate 220 mg. (or the
equivalent of 50 mg. elemental
zinc) once a day for 5 days
-azithromycin 500 mg. once a
day for 5 days.
Maybe they should not have chased Zelenko out of town after all
I wonder if these people were treated in the first 24 hours of symptoms with hydroxychloroquine + Zinc and Vitamin D
I suspect they were NOT treated
if I’m right, the headline should be – Doctors continue to refuse treating their COVID patients – causing death and sickness
May they all merit a Refuah Sheleima.
Do they still use hydroxychloroquine?