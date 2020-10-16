Former Chief Rabbi Of UK Rabbi Jonathan Sacks Diagnosed With Cancer

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, the former chief rabbi of the UK, was recently diagnosed with cancer, a spokesperson for his office stated on Thursday.

“Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks has been recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment to aid his recovery,” the statement said. “He remains positive and upbeat and will now spend a period of time focused on the treatment he is receiving from his excellent medical team.”

Rabbi Sacks, 72, has been treated for cancer twice in his past, the first time in his 30s and again in his 50s, a fact he revealed in a 2012 book.

The public is asked to daven for Rav Yaakov Tzvi ben Liba b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Rabbi Sacks served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013 and was succeeded by Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the current Chief Rabbi of the UK.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)