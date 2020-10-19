Edelstein Threatens Chareidi Schools With Fines and Loss of Licenses

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke about the Chareidi education system in red cities opening schools in accordance with the ruling of Hagaoan HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and against the express instructions of the government. Edelstein said that heavy fines will be given to all of the schools that opened.

“No permission whatsoever was given to any school. No one gave any school permission to open. Whoever did this can expect fines of more than 5,000 NIS. This is a mockery. I am looking into the possibility of canceling a school’s operating license, and the cancelation of budgets for schools that opened. Later, do not be surprised when the country begins to ill-treat any of these schools. Not opening a school isn’t a punishment, it is a medical act,” Edelstein said.

The Minister responded to a query claiming that people protesting at Balfour Street were not following the rules either: “If we are all careful and adhere to the rules and the social distancing, we can head into the winter with a reasonably low infection rate. We need to recall one important thing. When a person does something that is not right, he endangers himself and those around him. But we cannot say that because this person did something wrong, then we too can do something wrong.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)