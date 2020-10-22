‘Things Happen:’ In Rare Admission, Gantz Hints Israel Is Behind Syria Strike

Illustrative. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz hold discussions after IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon (Photo: IDF Spokesperson)

Following reports of alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria overnight Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz made a rare statement hinting that Israel was behind the strike.

“I’m not going into who fired what last night,” Gantz said on Kan News on Wednesday morning. “We won’t allow terrorist operatives from Hezbollah or Iran to establish themselves on the Golan Heights border. We’ll do whatever is necessary to drive them out.”

“Listen, things happen,” Gantz responded when asked if his statement was the justification for the alleged strikes on Syria.

Syrian media reports said that Israeli missiles hit Syrian army sites and a Hezbollah vehicle in southern Syria early Wednesday morning and that several people were killed.

