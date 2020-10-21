“Another Normalization Deal Before US Election,” Israeli Minister Says

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) said on Wednesday that the United States would announce another normalization agreement between Israel and an Arab or Muslim state prior to the U.S. election.

“I have a reasonable basis to believe that the announcement will be made before November 3,” Akunis told Army Radio. “That is what I understand from my sources.”

Akunin did not name the countries that may be the next candidates to normalize ties with Israel, saying that it is customary to allow Washington to make the first official announcement but said that there are several potential candidates.

Sudan, which transferred $335 million for American terror victims and their families on Tuesday, was given an ultimatum by the US last week to recognize Israel in order to be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)