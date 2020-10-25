Over 50 COVID-19 Cases In Israel Originated In Travelers From Turkey

Over 50 Israelis who were recently diagnosed with the coronavirus have recently returned from Turkey or were in contact with recent travelers from Turkey, Kan News reported on Thursday.
According to the report, most of the carriers are located in northern Israel, especially in the Haifa area.
In the wake of the report, the Home Front Command is recommending that increased enforcement of quarantine for Israelis returning from abroad be implemented.
In other aviation news, a coronavirus testing lab is opening at Ben-Gurion Airport on November 3, enabling Israelis to be tested prior to flying abroad, Channel 12 News reported.
The drive-through testing will be available 72 hours ahead of flights and will offer a rapid test for NIS 135 and a standard test with results 14 hours later for NIS 45.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
why do israelis got to turkey for?
In the wake of the report, the Home Front Command is recommending that increased enforcement of quarantine for Israelis returning from abroad be implemented. This is a drop in the bucket compared to new Corona cases from having reopened Kindergartens, so stop badgering people from Chutz lo’Oretz, and go after the real culprits:- Shut down all kindergartens and schools, and don’t stoop so low as to repeat all the tragic [pitfalls of this past Iyyor.
All the more evidence that Turkey is not a kosher species, and we do not have a mesorah!
GOG uMAGOG
Maybe the disease hitting Turkey or Iran BEFORE hitting Israel is what the actual Gog-uMagog conflict is.