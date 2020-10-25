Over 50 COVID-19 Cases In Israel Originated In Travelers From Turkey

Over 50 Israelis who were recently diagnosed with the coronavirus have recently returned from Turkey or were in contact with recent travelers from Turkey, Kan News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, most of the carriers are located in northern Israel, especially in the Haifa area.

In the wake of the report, the Home Front Command is recommending that increased enforcement of quarantine for Israelis returning from abroad be implemented.

In other aviation news, a coronavirus testing lab is opening at Ben-Gurion Airport on November 3, enabling Israelis to be tested prior to flying abroad, Channel 12 News reported.

The drive-through testing will be available 72 hours ahead of flights and will offer a rapid test for NIS 135 and a standard test with results 14 hours later for NIS 45.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)