Bulgarian PM Is Positive For COVID Amid Rise Of Cases In Balkan Country

Illustrative. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the number of infected with COVID-19 in the Balkan country has been on a steady rise in the two weeks.

Borissov made the disclosure in a Facebook message on Sunday.

“After two PCR tests, today I am positive for COVID-19,” Borissov wrote.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent his best wishes to Borissov on Sunday evening for a speedy recovery from the virus.

Borissov said that he has a “general indisposition” and, following the recommendations of doctors, will remain at home for treatment.

The Balkan nation of 7 million people has recorded 37,562 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,084 deaths.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)