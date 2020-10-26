Bulgarian PM Is Positive For COVID Amid Rise Of Cases In Balkan Country

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the number of infected with COVID-19 in the Balkan country has been on a steady rise in the two weeks.

Borissov made the disclosure in a Facebook message on Sunday.

“After two PCR tests, today I am positive for COVID-19,” Borissov wrote.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent his best wishes to Borissov on Sunday evening for a speedy recovery from the virus.

To my friend Bulgarian Prime Minister @BoykoBorissov, my very best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 25, 2020

Borissov said that he has a “general indisposition” and, following the recommendations of doctors, will remain at home for treatment.

The Balkan nation of 7 million people has recorded 37,562 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,084 deaths.

