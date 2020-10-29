AS MUSLIMS BOYCOTT FRANCE: 1 Beheaded, 3 Dead By ‘Allahu Akbar’ Yelling Terrorist In Nice

In the third terror attack in two months in France, a terrorist shouting “Allahu Akbar” killed three people, including one woman whose throat was slit, at a church in Nice on Thursday morning.

The attack took place attack at the Notre Dame Basilica on the city’s main avenue and one of the dead victims is believed to be the church warden. Several others were injured.

The terrorist was shot by police and arrested as he continued shouting “Allahu Akbar.” He has been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

“Enough is enough,” said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi. ” It’s time for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory.”

France has been on high alert for terrorist attacks as the Muslim world has been boycotting and protesting against it in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s condemnation of Islamic extremism following the beheading of Paris teacher Samuel Paty last week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been particularly vehement in his remarks against France.

Over 250 people have been killed in France as a result of Islamic terror attacks since 2015, with many of them perpetrated by “lone wolf” terrorists.

