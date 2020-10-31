Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry published that 674 people tested positive for contracting the coronavirus on Friday. An additional 138 people tested positive from midnight until 4:00 p.m. on Shabbos. The numbers continue to decline, even two weeks after the lockdown ended. Currently, there are 419 people listed as being in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, among them are 182 people who are on respirators. The total number of fatalities as a result of the virus in Israel currently stands at 2,523.

The Foreign Ministry of the Dominican Republic announced that they are considering the possibility of moving their embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This was revealed in a conversation that took place on Friday between Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his counterpart in the Dominican Republic.

Protesters who were taking part in mass protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began marching across the city of Jerusalem from Zion Square down Jaffa Street to Zahal Square with the eventual destination of Balfour Square near the Prime Minister’s House in the capital. At the same time, nearly 1,000 protesters gathered in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as part of the weekly protests against the Prime Minister. Additional protests took place throughout the country.

In one protest on Jerusalem Boulevard in Ramat Gan, a protester was pepper-sprayed by a person passing the crowd on a scooter. The protester received medical treatment at the scene and the police opened an investigation in order to identify the assailant. Police were present at the location of the protest but were unable to stop the assailant. Other protesters were attacked at the Aluf Sadeh interchange when passersby threw eggs and a can of soda at them. An additional attack took place in Eilat when a man threw an egg at a protester. The man in Eilat was arrested and brought to the police precinct in the city for questioning.

A one-year-old baby was killed in a motor-vehicle-accident in Jadeidi-Makr in the Galilee. The infant was brought to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in critical condition but the doctors were unable to help and they were forced to pronounce her death after attempting CPR. A driver in her thirties was apprehended at the scene of the accident and taken into police custody.

Israel Police found the body of an unidentified man in a bomb shelter in Kiryat Malachi. The body was sent to the police coroner’s office for an autopsy and police have opened an investigation believing the incident to be criminal in nature. Four days ago, a fire broke out in the same bomb shelter but firefighters did not find the body there at the time. The body was discovered after neighbors complained of a smell emanating from the shelter.

A man in his 60s drowned at the Galei Galil Beach in Nahariya. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams treated him at the scene and transported him to the Galilee Medical Center for further treatment. The man was listed as being in serious condition and intubated during transport.

A 64-year-old woman in Hadera was seriously injured in Moshav Megadim south of Haifa. Family members of the woman told reporters that she was injured from a propeller of a small plane on a landing strip that was in the town. She was transported to Rambam Hospital. The Transportation Ministry initiated an investigation into the incident.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on Highway 40 south of Mitzpeh Rimon on Motzei Shabbos. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams treated the man for his injuries and transported him to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva in a helicopter.

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured when she was struck by a motorcycle at the M Moshavot Interchange on Highway 4. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ariel Engelrod who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived I found the woman on the floor and I treated her for a multi-system trauma at the scene. She was later transported to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in serious condition.”

