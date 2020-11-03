Kamala Harris: Biden Will Restore Aid To Palestinians & Gaza, Reopen PLO Office In U.S.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris conveyed in an interview with Arab American News over the weekend that a Biden administration will restore aid to Palestinians that President Donald Trump halted due to it being used for terror purposes, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday morning.

Harris stated via email to the Detroit-based bilingual weekly that immediate actions would be taken to restore economic assistance to the Palestinians, provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and reopen the US consulate in east Jerusalem.

A Biden administration would also make efforts to reopen the PLO office in Washington – which Trump closed – and oppose “settlement expansion,” annexation and any Israeli unilateral actions that would hinder a two-state solution.

“We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal,” Harris wrote. “We will also oppose annexation and settlement expansion.”

(AP)