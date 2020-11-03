Israel’s IDF To Begin COVID Testing At Malls, Workplaces

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 863 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The positivity rate of all virus tests has decreased to 2.3% after a rise in rate in the past few days, which has concerned health officials. There are currently 9,769 active virus cases, with 382 seriously ill patients, of whom 164 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,580.

The IDF’s Home Front Command stated on Monday that it will begin offering coronavirus testing at public places such as malls and large office buildings in an effort to increase the number of tests carried out by the public, which has been decreasing recently – a fact that is extremely concerning to health officials. Outgoing coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that the number of tests per day must increase in order for health authorities to be able to properly assess the situation.

Coronavirus testing centers will be established at office buildings that house thousands of employees, such as high-tech companies and public institutions, with health officials considering making testing mandatory for employees returning from unpaid leave. Testing centers will also be set up at malls and shopping centers and may even be required in order for large shopping areas to keep their doors open during the winter.

“One issue that worries us is that we’re unaware of asymptomatic infections due to a lack of testing,” said Col. Ariel Blitz, commander of the Home Front Command’s Dan district, Ynet reported. “We’ve been carrying out discussions with the authorities regarding how to encourage the public to get tested in an effort to cut the chain of infection. The only way to identify those who are walking around with the virus and unwittingly spreading it is to reach out to the public.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)