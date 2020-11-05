B’Chasdei Hashem: Hagaon HaRav Ezrachi Has Recovered From COVID-19

Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, 92, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael and member of the Degel Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, has b’chasdei Hashem completely recovered from the coronavirus, according to his doctors.

HaRav Ezrachi’s family members stated: “B’Siyata Dishmaya, the Rosh Yeshiva has recovered from the coronavirus and feels excellent with renewed kochos. This morning [Tuesday], the doctors Prof. Rogovski and Prof. Ben-Yehuda who treated the Rosh Yeshiva informed us that he has completely recovered.”

The Rosh Yeshiva contracted the coronavirus about two weeks ago and was able to continue his daily routine from home while under constant medical supervision, even delivering a shiur via live broadcast at the beginning of the winter zeman.

A video of the shiur shows how despite the coronavirus and a severe infection that he subsequently developed, requiring treatment with IV antibiotics, Rav Ezrachi spoke with incredible strength and fervor.

HaRav Ezrachi’s wife contracted the coronavirus about a month ago and b’chasdei Hashem, also fully recovered.

