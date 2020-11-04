Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Vienna Terror Attack

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed credit for the Vienna attack, calling the perpetrator a “soldier of the Caliphate.”

IS delivered the statement over an IS Telegram channel, stating that the “the Caliphate’s soldier, Abu Dajana al-Albani” attacked “gatherings of Crusaders” in downtown Vienna – lauding the attack by concluding “all praise and favor to G-d.”

The claim of responsibility was published through the militant group’s media arm, Aamaq. It didn’t elaborate on the attacker’s ties to IS and had similar wording to past, opportunistic claims by the group.

IS also released a video through Aamaq of what is said was the attacker, Fejzulai, whom it called Abu Dujana al-Albani — apparently, a nom de guerre alluding to his ethnic Albanian origin— showing him pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group. It wasn’t clear when the video was filmed.

Fejzulai had a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 but was granted early release in December.

