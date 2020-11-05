Ben-Gurion Airport Installs Rapid COVID-19 Testing Booths

Rapid coronavirus testing centers have been installed at Ben-Gurion Airport and will begin operating on November 9, pending Health Ministry approval, Globes reported.

The testing centers, to be operated by Omega in cooperation with Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, will enable Israelis to pay a far lower price for coronavirus tests required by some countries abroad. There will be two testing options, one costing only NIS 45 ($13.18), with results within 14 hours, and the other costing NIS 135 ($39.55), with results within four hours.

The tests, to be conducted at booths situated near Terminal 3, will immediately be transferred to the nearby laboratory and after the results are received, travelers will receive a “medical passport” in English to present to countries abroad.

Meanwhile, Omega is contacting travel agents, pitching block bookings of the coronavirus tests, enabling travel agents and airlines to include pre-purchased COVID-19 tests at Ben-Gurion as part of a package deal to customers.

The offer to travel agents who wish to “provide their customers with an efficient, swift and convenient testing service” boasts that “the Check2Fly laboratory is the winner of the coronavirus testing tender for people in Israel flying abroad. The innovative laboratory and its testing team are deployed at Ben Gurion airport 24/7.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)