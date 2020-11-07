BDE: Former Chief Rabbi Of UK Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Z’L, Passes Away

Former UK Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, z’l, passed away on Shabbos at the age of 72.

“Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781),” a post on Rabbi Sack’s Twitter account stated on Motzei Shabbos.

Rabbi Sacks was diagnosed with cancer last month and had been undergoing treatment.

Rabbi Sacks served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013 and was the official Av Beis Din of the London Beis Din.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781). — Rabbi Sacks (@rabbisacks) November 7, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)