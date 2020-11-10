Top PLO Official Erekat Dies Of COVID In Israel’s Hadassah Hospital

Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19 at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

Erekat was hospitalized in Jerusalem last month, a move that aroused much controversy among the Israeli public as well as in moderate Arab countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, who blasted the PA for its shameless hypocrisy for Erekat’s treatment in an Israeli hospital while banning its own citizens from receiving medical care in Israel, even for life-saving care unavailable in the PA.

Erekat was a senior figure in Palestinian politics for decades and was one of the chief architects of the Olso peace accords. He was considered one of arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat’s closest advisers, who appointed him in 1994 as the head of the Palestinian negotiating team with Israel. After Arafat’s death in 2004, he became a senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ironically, Erekat accused Israel in March of deliberately infecting Palestinians with the coronavirus by “spitting on Palestinian cars and property.” Erekat is no stranger to false claims and is known for claiming during the second intifada that Israel committed a “war crime” of massacring over 500 Palestinians in Jenin in the IDF’s 2002 operation when the actual number of Palestinians that were killed during the operation was 56.

In 2015, Erekat paid a condolence visit to the family of a terrorist, a member of PA intelligence, who carried out a shooting attack on soldiers. In 2010, he wrote a letter of praise for Ahmad Sadaat, the terrorist who planned the murder of former MK Rechaven Ze’evi, H’yd.

Erekat had a lung transplant three years ago in the US due to suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and also suffered a heart attack in 2012. Hadassah Ein Kerem stated that Erekat’s treatment was a formidable challenge due to his lung transplant as well as his weakened immune system, his coronavirus infection, and a bacterial infection.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning period for Erekat in the Palestinian Authority.

