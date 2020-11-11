AG Mandelblit Tells Court His Opinion Regarding Conflicts of Interest of Netanyahu Is Binding

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit submitted a supplementary response to the Supreme Court regarding the petitions over the prime minister’s conflicts of interests related to the justice system. Mandelblit stated that in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court, his legal opinion, including on the issue of conflicts of interest, is a binding legal opinion, and Netanyahu is bound by it, as long as he, Mandelblit, has not ruled otherwise.

Mandelblit expressed that he imposed severe restrictions on Netanyahu with regard to issues of law enforcement systems while the Prime Minister remains under indictment.

Mandelblit said that his opinion on the prevention of conflicts of interest with regard to Netanyahu is a legal opinion, which binds all the arms of the executive branch and reflects for them the existing law, similar to his legal opinion on other issues, and is not merely a recommendation.

The attorney general asked the court to determine that the applicability of the restrictions derived from his opinion in relation to a conflict of interest for a given official, does not depend on the goodwill of the official, but is warranted by the attorney general’s interpretation of the law.

According to a report that appeared in the Israeli media, Mandelblit further said that as long as the Prime Minister insists that he does not intend to act under this arrangement, there is no escape from further examination of the petitions, including the issuance of conditional orders against Netanyahu.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)