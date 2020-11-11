Pompeo Announces Visit To Israel, Gulf States & Europe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday announced he is leaving on a ten-day trip to seven US allies in Europe and the Middle East at the end of the week.

Pompeo will depart on Friday to Paris and then Istanbul and the former Soviet republic of Georgia followed by a visit to Jerusalem and three Gulf states – the United Arab Emirates, then onward to Qatar, and finally to Saudi Arabia.

The purpose of the trip is to hold discussions on Trump’s “historic efforts to forge peace and cooperation throughout the Middle East,” Pompeo said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Later, Pompeo tweeted that the trip will focus on “countering Iran’s malign behavior, the opportunities presented by the Abraham Accords, and advancing religious freedom around the world.”

