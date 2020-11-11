Amazing Bracha For Success, Nachas, And Health From the Gedolim

Unfortunately, our world is saturated with stories of tragedy and loss. How can one determine which are a true case of ‘pikuach nefesh,’ a matter of life & death? For this, we turn to the rabbanim.

Rav Dovid Cohen & Rav Mordechai Ezrachi met this month to discuss several cases which have been identified as truly an urgent matter of survival. Among them include a baby boy born with only half a jaw, a family of 14 children whose father was in a car crash, and many more heart-wrenching examples. These families stories have been lost in the fold and without their help, lives will be lost. The rabbanim are under tremendous pressure to manage these cases in such a way that they can survive.

And so, they have turned to the public with a written plea and detailed blessing:

“The cries of 36 families who are in desperate need of help have come before us, and now Vaad Harabanim L’Inyanei Tzedakah in Israel have started an emergency campaign to save them. These specific cases are of the highest priority, and are true pikuach nefesh, and their cry is clear and reaches the heart.

It is a great mitzvah to answer their cry and donate generously to this cause. All those who support and donate will be blessed that they should never need the help of others. They should succeed in everything they do, with long life and nachas from their descendants. And with G-d’s help, this donation will protect and shield them from all plague and harm, measure for measure. And may G-d fulfill all their wishes for the good.

Rabbi Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlita

Rabbi Dovid Cohen shlita”

Rav Ezrachi & Rav Cohen are personally vouching for these cases and are formally calling upon the Jewish People to save these lives. In return they give their amazing blessing for nachas, success, health, protection from corona, and a long life. Select donors will also receive a physical copy of the signed shtar from the rabbanim, binding their powerful bracha in writing.

