Trump Will Stand By Israel’s Side Until His Last Day, Senior Official Says

The Trump administration will continue to support and implement pro-Israeli policies until President Trump’s last day in office, a senior administration official said on Monday, Kan News reported.

“The White House will continue to work with Israel and on Israel’s behalf until Trump leaves office,” the official said. “We were elected for four years and we intend to take advantage of that time until the very last moment. We have more than a few things to do with Israel and on Israel’s behalf, and we will continue to act.”

One of the perhaps most significant issues that the Trump administration will still address is the Iran nuclear deal, which Biden is expected to renter. According to Israeli media reports on Sunday night, Trump is planning on utilizing his remaining time in office to impose major sanctions on Iran in a bid to deter Biden from resuming the deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Israel on November 18 as well as other countries in the region. The trip is expected to focus on the Trump administration’s last-moment effort to apply maximum pressure on Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)