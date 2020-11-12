Why Did BBC Cancel An Interview With Likud MK About PLO Official Erekat?

As politicians around the world, including left-wing Israelis, eulogize Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday in an Israeli hospital, some Israelis refuse to join the chorus.

Jerusalem Affair Minister Rafi Peretz tweeted in response to Israelis eulogizing Erekat: “If only those mourning for Erekat would mourn to the same extent for the victims of the Oslo accords.”

“Saeb Erekat praised terrorists, promoted boycotts against the state of Israel, and was one of the foremost figures pushing the ‘Jenin massacre’ blood libel,” Yamina MK Ofir Sofer wrote. “How anyone can bring himself to express even a syllable of praise for this man is beyond me.”

The BBC canceled an interview with Likud MK Sharren Haskel after realizing that she also wasn’t exactly in mourning over the terror-supporting Arafat crony.

According to Haskel, she agreed to a BBC request to be interviewed but following a briefing call during which she clarified that Erekat “promoted, financed, and pushed for an armed struggle against the state of Israel,” the interview was canceled.

“Some people have difficulty hearing the truth about Erekat,” Haskel wrote on Twitter. “A few hours ago I received a request from BBC for an interview on Erekat’s death. As chairman of the Subcommittee for Foreign Relations, I view Israeli hasbarah as a mission and therefore I immediately agreed to the interview.”

“In a briefing they conducted, I explained that in the English language Erekat was portrayed as a man of peace but in Arabic, he supported, funded and encouraged an armed struggle against Israel. Even in his last days, he fought against the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, who finally recognized that the obstacle to peace is the Palestinians and not Israel.”

“The staffer politely ended the conversation and a few minutes later they informed me that the interview was canceled.”

