CHICAGO INTO LOCKDOWN

Warning that 1,000 more Chicagoans could die by year’s end, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday issued a stay-at-home “advisory” and slapped a mandatory, 10-person lid on social gatherings to control a second surge of coronavirus cases that’s worse than the first.

The stay-home advisory takes effect at 6 a.m. Monday. Chicagoans are urged to leave home only for work, school, medical appointments, groceries, take-out food and pharmaceuticals.

The 10-person limit on meetings and social events also takes effect at 6 a.m. on Monday. It impacts everything from weddings, birthday parties and business dinners to social events and funerals. It applies to “any venue” where a gathering or social event takes place, “including meeting rooms.”

(AP)