Thousands Of Israelis Forced To Flee To Bomb Shelters At 2 A.M.

The IDF conducted airstrikes against Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in the predawn hours of Sunday morning after terrorists fired two rockets into southern and central Israel.

The airstrikes targeted “underground infrastructure and military posts of the terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“Red alert” sirens wailed about 2 a.m. in Ashdod and in the Shefela region of central Israel, sending thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket in Ashdod and a second rocket fell outside the city limits. Residents of central Israel reported hearing loud explosions as far north as Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

יירוט נצפה באזור ראשון לציון @Itsik_zuarets

(צילום: ינון לוי) pic.twitter.com/aJqI4BWuyH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2020

ירי הרקטות | תיעוד מאזור הנפילה צפונית לאשדוד@Itsik_zuarets

(צילום: מצב ביטחוני גלובלי) pic.twitter.com/JQhQ7uayuS — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2020

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said on Army Radio early Sunday morning that “some of the shrapnel of the Iron Dome interceptor missile fell on several streets in the city near the promenade and in the coastal area. We received reports of shrapnel on private porches and even in the courtyard of a school. We’re carrying out searches to find all the shrapnel before the day begins.”

ירי הרקטות | ראש עיריית בת ים, צביקה ברוט: "חלק מרסיסים של טיל כיפת ברזל נפלו בכמה רחובות בעיר שסמוכים לטיילת וגם באזור החוף"@hadasgrinberg

(צילומים: איחוד הצלה, אנשי הדממה) pic.twitter.com/dIiQalPyGy — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2020

Video of the rocket impact location near Palmachim beach pic.twitter.com/BttMngeZnD — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2020

More from the rocket impact near Palmachim beach. (Photos: Ashdod News) pic.twitter.com/7kBeyTVAxL — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2020

More Iron Dome shrapnel was located this morning in Bat Yam pic.twitter.com/VZWIXmLSwA — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2020

The IDF has been on high alert over the past week when the anniversary of Israel’s targeted killing of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata on November 12, 2019, was marked, with extra Iron Dome missile defense batteries deployed to the south.

Also, flights into and out of Ben-Gurion Airport were redirected to the airport’s northern paths, further away from the Gaza Strip, a measure usually taken only when there are active skirmishes between Israel and the Gaza Strip or high expectations of conflict.

תנועת המטוסים בנתב"ג שונתה הבוקר למסלולים "צפוניים" במסגרת העלאת כוננות ביטחונית לציון יום השנה לחיסולו של בכיר הג'יהאד האיסלמי בהאא אבו אל-עטא. כזכור, מפקד החטיבה הצפונית של ארגון הטרור, חוסל על ידי צה"ל לפני שנה, במסגרת מבצע "חגורה שחורה" 🇮🇱@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/VHmm78RGPL — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 11, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)