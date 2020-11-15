Thousands Of Israelis Forced To Flee To Bomb Shelters At 2 A.M.

0
Illustrative. IDF strikes Gaza.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The IDF conducted airstrikes against Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in the predawn hours of Sunday morning after terrorists fired two rockets into southern and central Israel.

The airstrikes targeted “underground infrastructure and military posts of the terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“Red alert” sirens wailed about 2 a.m. in Ashdod and in the Shefela region of central Israel, sending thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket in Ashdod and a second rocket fell outside the city limits. Residents of central Israel reported hearing loud explosions as far north as Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said on Army Radio early Sunday morning that “some of the shrapnel of the Iron Dome interceptor missile fell on several streets in the city near the promenade and in the coastal area. We received reports of shrapnel on private porches and even in the courtyard of a school. We’re carrying out searches to find all the shrapnel before the day begins.”

The IDF has been on high alert over the past week when the anniversary of Israel’s targeted killing of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata on November 12, 2019, was marked, with extra Iron Dome missile defense batteries deployed to the south.

Also, flights into and out of Ben-Gurion Airport were redirected to the airport’s northern paths, further away from the Gaza Strip, a measure usually taken only when there are active skirmishes between Israel and the Gaza Strip or high expectations of conflict.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)