After Long Break Due To COVID, WOW Resumes Rosh Chodesh Provocation

About 2,000 mispallelim davened at the Kosel on Tuesday morning for Rosh Chodesh Kislev.

However, unfortunately, the tefillah was disturbed by a small group of about ten women of the Women of the Wall organization who once again tried to smuggle a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza, in violation of the decisions of Israel’s Supreme Court and Attorney-General.

The representatives of the Women of the Wall arrived at Shaar Ha’Ashpot and carried out a protest holding a Sefer Torah until the entrance to the Kosel. Their entrance was blocked by the Kosel Heritage Foundation’s security guards but the women refused to concede and a skirmish broke out at the scene. In their customary manner, the women caused a public disturbance by trying to physically force their way through the security checkpoint, pushing off the ushers and police officers.

“We regret the fact that the entire goal of this group is to cause a provocation without heed to the consequences and harm to the feelings of the public and the kedushah of the Kosel Hamaaravi,” the Kosel Heritage Foundation stated in a press release.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)