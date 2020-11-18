7-Eleven Is Opening In Israel, Report Says

The international convenience store chain 7-Eleven is on the way to Israel, according to a Channel 12 News report on Monday.

The report said that Israeli fashion company Fox Group and appliance maker Electra Group have partnered to operate the chain in Israel and are expected to sign a joint agreement in the coming days and announce the deal on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Fox and Electra are eager to enter the food retail sector, which was one of the few sectors to boom during the coronavirus crisis, and plan on opening about 500 branches throughout Israel in the coming years, The Marker reported. The stores will be opened in gas stations, hospitals and train stations.

There have been several efforts in the past to bring 7-Eleven to Israel but to date, none of them have panned out.

7-Eleven, Inc., founded in 1927 in Dallas, Texas operates, franchises, and licenses 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, India, Japan and China.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)