Watch: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi: “Zoom Is Also For The Good!”

Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael and member of the Degel Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, has recently discovered the wonders of modern technology, which allows him to deliver shiurim to the bochurim without endangering his health.

“I can’t see you but I understand from the machine here that you can see me, b’ezras Hashem Yisbrach,” HaRav Ezrachi said to the bochurim prior to delivering a shiur via teleconference.

“I think there’s also a machine that allows each party to see each other. Zoom! “GAM ZOOM L’TOVA!” (Zoom is also for the good!”) Rav Ezrachi concluded.

HaRav Ezrachi, 92, recently recovered from the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)