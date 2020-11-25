Nearly 1 Million Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers Recalled Over Burn Risk

Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling nearly 1 million 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers in both the United States and Canada over a burn risk ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it reported 99 injuries that ranged from first-to-third degree burns due to the lid detaching improperly.

“The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product,” the CPSC noted.

The recall included 914,000 units in the United States, along with more than 28,000 in Canada.

It covers Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model No. SCCPPC600-V1, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The model can be found on the bottom of the unit label. Date codes can be found on the prongs of the electrical plug and the bottom of the base.

The devices were sold at Walmart, Target and many other retailers from July 2017 until this month.

Owners of the units should “immediately stop” using the cookers in pressure cooking mode. They can still be used for slow cooking and sautéing.

Consumers can call the manufacturer at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit recall.crockpot.com for more information and to get a replacement lid.

