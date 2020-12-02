“30% Of Israeli Bochurim Didn’t Return To Their Yeshivas After Lockdown”

The decision of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky to reopen the Charedi educational system was criticized by the secular sector in Israel. But as YWN reported on Monday, the fact that the morbidity in the Chareidi sector is now the lowest it’s ever been despite the reopening of schools, has helped spur the government to approve the reopening of all educational institutions in Israel.

In a hearing held on Tuesday in the Knesset’s State Audit Committee, data was presented that highlights some of the reasons for HaRav Chaim’s decision to reopen schools, including girls’ schools.

Avner Ben-Shoshan, director of the Elam Association for at-risk youth, presented dismal data during a discussion in the Knesset’s State Audit Committee, according to which 30% of yeshiva students have left their yeshivas since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. “Out of 80,000 bochurim, 24,000 are now on the streets,” he said.

Ben-Shoshan added that unfortunately there is a shortage of professionals to properly address this issue and provide an adequate solution.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)