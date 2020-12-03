WATCH: First Jewish, Chareidi Wedding In The United Arab Emirates

The first Jewish wedding in the United Arab Emirates was a Chareidi one that took place in Dubai on Monday night, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The chassan, from a Charedi family from London, is a talmid of Yeshivas Medrash Shmuel in Jerusalem and the kallah is the daughter of a Rosh Mesivta in Medrash Shmuel.

About 100 family members flew to Dubai from Israel, the UK and other countries to participate in the wedding at the Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel. The family made a decision to hold the wedding in Dubai since both Israel and England currently have strict restrictions on the number of participants allowed at gatherings.

The mashpia Rav Mota Frank, who traveled to Dubai last week, served as the Mesader Kiddushin.

The event organizers said that the wedding lasted for about ten hours and drew the attention of curious onlookers, including tourists and locals.

Several more Chareidi weddings are reportedly scheduled to take place in Dubai in the coming weeks, which has become a popular tourist site for Israelis and Jews since the Abraham Accords and the ensuing increased availability of kosher food and Jewish services.

However, it should be noted that according to Israeli news reports on Tuesday, Health Ministry officials are concerned about an alarming rise in coronavirus morbidity in the UAE in recent weeks and are considering designating Dubai and Abu Dhabi as “red” zones.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)