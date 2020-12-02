Saudi Arabia Slams Iran For Claim It Played Part In Killing Of Scientist

A senior Saudi minister on Tuesday blasted Iran for insinuating that Riyadh was involved in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, AFP reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media on Monday that the “secret” meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was a “conspiracy” that contributed to the elimination of Fakhrizadeh.

“Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran,” Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel -Jubeir tweeted. “Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood?”

“It is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, unlike other Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan, among others, has not condemned the assassination, which has been widely attributed to the doings of Israel’s Mossad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)