Levaya Of Mir Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Aharon Chadash, Z’TL

The levaya of the Mir Mashgiach, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Chadash, z’tl, began around noon on Thursday.

The levaya began at Yeshivas Mir in the Beis Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem and will continue to Har Hamenuchos, where the Mashgiach, z’tl, will be buried next to his wife a’h.

The Mir yeshivah has arranged for the streets surrounding the Mir to be organized into capsules so that the thousands of participants can adhere to coronavirus regulations.

During the course of the levaya, HaGaon HaRav Binyamin Finkel was appointed to serve as the mashgiach in place of HaRav Chadash, z’tl.

The Mashgiach’s brother-in-law Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon Rav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi was maspid, crying bitterly: “I’m pained over you, my brother. Where are you, Rav Aharon? Where are you? Every moment I’m waiting for you to get up again.”

Another brother-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, the Rav of the Old City, was also maspid the Mashgiach, z’tl,as well as one of the Roshei Yeshivah of the Mir, HaGaon Rav Yitzchak Ezrachi, the Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Binyamin Finkel, his sons-in-law HaRav Mordechai Sompolinski and HaRav Yitzchak Goldshtop and his brother, HaRav Naftali Chadash.

הלוויית הרב אהרן חדש: תיעוד נוסף מההתקהלות בישיבת מיר@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/WsIjEuRrWz — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 3, 2020

החל מסע הלווייה של הרב אהרן חדש@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/LxGdmh92jl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 3, 2020

The levaya may have started out like the photo below but the huge crowd of mourners quickly put an end to the good intentions:

