Are Iranian Jews In Danger In Wake Of Killing Of Nuclear Scientist?

Iranian Jews have been afraid to leave their homes since the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh due to fears of retaliation, Arutz Sheva reported.

The report said that a number of demonstrations have taken place throughout Tehran since the assassination and when some of them passed by shuls, the demonstrators stopped and shouted anti-Semitic slurs.

Following the assassination of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in January, the Jewish community in Tehran, represented by Chief Rabbi of Tehran Rav Yehuda Grami and other Jewish leaders, condemned the incident and paid a condolence visit to Soleimani’s family members.

However, this time, the Jewish community has not made any public statement, possibly since this strike has been attributed to Israel, unlike Soleimani’s assassination, which was carried out by the US (although reports said Israeli intelligence helped the US to pinpoint Soleimani’s location prior to the elimination).

“Although the Iranian Jewish Organization condemned the assassination and comforted the family, the Jewish representative in parliament has not yet issued an official statement,” a Jewish source in Iran said.

“When Soleimani was eliminated, the finger of blame was pointed at the United States, so we were calm. Even when the nuclear scientists were eliminated, an accusing finger was never officially pointed at Israel. Now Israel is really blamed, and the situation is very explosive,” the Jewish source said.

