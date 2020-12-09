Israel’s 1st Vaccines Arriving On Thursday, Ceremony To Be Held At Ben-Gurion

Israel’s first vaccines, 110,000 Pfizer doses, are expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

The shipment will be delivered by United Airlines’s United Cargo, which has established a special unit adapted for the needs of distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide. The vaccines for Israel are being delivered from United Cargo’s European distribution center in state-of-the-art temperature-controlled shipping containers.

Dozens of company representatives will accompany the delivery on Thursday, which is serving as a pilot program for the delicate transit and storage of the Pfizer vaccines, which require storage at a temperature of -70°C (-94°F). A welcoming ceremony will take place at Ben-Gurion Airport.

A larger shipment of vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Friday and a total of 4 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Israel by the end of December, enough for two million people. Each person is required to receive two vaccine doses, with a booster shot administered 28 days after the first shot.

Israel signed an agreement with Moderna on Friday to increase the number of vaccines it is purchasing from the company from two million to six million, enough for three million Israelis.

The Health Ministry has requested that Israel’s Kupot Cholim prepare to inoculate two million Israelis against the coronavirus within six weeks.

The Kupot Cholim currently have the capacity to inoculate about 80,000 Israelis a day, according to a report by Kan News.

