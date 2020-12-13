Saudi Arabia Played Role In Israel-Morocco Normalization

Saudi Arabia played an important role in the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco brokered by the US, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The report did not provide details of the Saudi role in the agreement but Middle East analysts say that due to Saudi Arabia’s strong influence among Sunni states, none of the recent peace deals with Israel would have proceeded without the consent of Saudi Arabia.

The report added that a Saudi newspaper affiliated with the Saudi royal family reported on the Israel-Morocco agreement on its front page.

Israeli diplomatic sources told Channel 12 that it is likely that Saudi Arabia itself will soon normalize relations with Israel, confirming the words of White House adviser Jared Kushner, who said last week that “an Israeli-Saudi agreement is inevitable and the only question is when.”

Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday that Oman is the next most likely country to normalize relations with Israel and talks are underway with a number of additional countries in Africa and Asia as well.

Oman welcomed the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco on Friday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)