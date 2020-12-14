Likud MK David Bitan Placed On Life Support

Likud MK David Bitan, who was hospitalized in intensive care on Motzei Shabbos after contracting COVID-19 last week, has been attached to an ECMO machine, a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Center said on Monday.

“On the recommendation of the medical staff, it was decided to connect MK Bitan to an ECMO machine while fully conscious,” the spokesperson stated. “He is still communicating with those around him. His condition is still serious but stable.”

A statement from Bitan’s family requested that the public “continue to daven for Dovid’s health.”

Bitan’s name for tefillah is Dovid ben Margalit l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

