Conference Of European Rabbis: “Get Vaccinated As Soon As Possible”

In a kol koreh published on Wednesday, addressed to all Rabbanim in Europe, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) stated that all members of the Jewish community should be vaccinated against COVID-19 without delay.

The kol koreh was signed by the President of the CER, Rav Pinchas Goldschmidt, the Chief Rabbi of Moscow, as well as by the Chairman of the Standing Committee, Dayan Menachem Gelley, the Av Beis Din in London, and by the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Moscow, Rav Moshe Lebel.

The kol koreh stated: “Since through Chasdei Hashem, the [authorities] have begun to manufacture and distribute vaccines against the coronavirus, which unfortunately has caused many deaths, and ‘the joy of our hearts has ceased’ and we have been unable to frequent our shuls and batei midrashos – ‘ה”ה בית חיינו,’ we herby inform all the members of our community that each person should adhere to the opinion of his doctor and if they say to be inoculated with the vaccines available in their country, they must do so as soon as possible, without delay.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)