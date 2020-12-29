NEW: Israel Ends Mandatory Hotel Isolation, Ban On Non-Israelis Extended

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Tuesday afternoon that the order requiring all travelers returning to Israel from abroad to quarantine in state-run hotels has been canceled.

Instead, passengers will be required to take a coronavirus test in the airport and will then be permitted to quarantine in their own homes.

It is not yet known when the cancellation of the order takes effect. As far as Israel’s ban on non-Israelis entering Israel, a statement from Chaim V’Chessed on Tuesday said that the organization has been notified that the ban will be extended and will remain in place at least until February 1, 2021.

The order for returning Israelis to be quarantined at hotels was met with great resistance and there were even “revolts” at two hotels in Jerusalem, with Israelis trying to leave the hotel and being forced back in by security guards. In addition, the order was only partially enforced, with only a small percentage of returning Israelis being sent to hotels and the remainder allowed to quarantine at home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)