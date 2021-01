US Ambassador David Friedman visited the home of HaRav HaGaon Chaim Kanievsky on Sunday morning.

HaRav Chaim thanked Ambassador Friedman for his work for Israel and gave him a bracha for continued success.

The ambassador requested that HaRav Chaim write a letter in the Sefer Torah he is writing in memory of his parents and in-laws.

