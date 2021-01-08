SHOCK IN JERUSALEM: 40-Yr.-Old Mother Dies Of COVID Upon Arrival To Emergency Room

Mrs. Sara Kot, a’h, a 40-year-old mother of four and a resident of the Sanhedria neighborhood of Jerusalem, passed away suddenly of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The nifteres had been feeling unwell for several days but wasn’t tested for the coronavirus. She suffered a deterioration in her condition on Wednesday morning and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem by Magen David Adom. Unfortunately, she collapsed at the entrance to the emergency room and passed away. A test revealed that she was positive for COVID-19.

“A 40-year-old coronavirus patient was evacuated from her home due to a deterioration in her condition and passed away upon her arrival to the emergency room,” Hadassah Hospital stated. “Her bodily systems collapsed, her pulse stopped and she suffered from multi-system organ failure. The emergency room staff carried out prolonged resuscitation efforts…but were ultimately forced to pronounce her death.”

Prof. Kobi Assaf, the director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem emergency room, said: “Since the third wave began, which is severely affecting Jerusalem, we’re seeing more and more patients every day.”

“I call to the public – anyone who is suffering symptoms of the coronavirus or has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is at home – every deterioration or crisis requires evacuation to the hospital. Don’t wait at home.”

“One of the characteristics of the virus is rapid deterioration and we’ve been witness to many incidents of patients remaining at home until they were in serious or even very serious condition. Chaval – because the situation can turn out completely differently and it’s possible to save lives if we can stop the deterioration in the hospital.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)