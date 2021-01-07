Police Raid Two Huge Weddings In Beitar, Bnei Brak Amid Soaring Virus Rates

Riots ensued in Beitar Illit, currently suffering from the highest virus infection rate in Israel, after Israel Police dispersed the participants of a huge wedding on Tuesday night.

The wedding for the son of the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, attended by hundreds of people, began late Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors called the police about the illegal gathering. The police arrived at the hall but were unable to enter because the door was locked.

The policemen left the scene and returned about an hour and a half later. Even then, instead of immediately stopping the wedding they entered the hall and tried convincing the participants to leave. Finally, police reinforcements arrived and began dispersing the wedding, which resulted in physical clashes and violence.

On Wednesday, the policemen who first arrived on the scene were dismissed from their posts.

The wedding in Bnei Brak of the Erlau Rebbe’s grandson was also attended by hundreds of participants and was held at a construction site that was illegal for gatherings due to safety concerns. Neighbors called the police who arrived at the scene and dispersed the participants.

