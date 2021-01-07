Netanyahu Reaches Out to Maran haRav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Following the uptick in the COVID 19 pandemic, Israel’s Prime Minister reached out to Rav Chaim Kanievsky for assistance in stopping the spread of the Corona Virus in adhering to the hermetic closure that will be imposed on the State of Israel starting at midnight Thursday night, b’Chadrei Charedim reported.

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s grandson, Yanky, and requested that he speak to his grandfather in order to assist in stopping the spread of the newly mutated form of the virus. The grandson sent the message to the prime minister that the Talmid Torahs would be closed for a few days

Prime Minister Netanyahu opened the conversation with a quote of the pasuk, Venishmartem me’od lenafshosaichem and asked about the welfare of Rav Chaim.

Netanyahu explained to Rav Kanievsky’s grandson about the mutation, saying, “In fact, it is a new mutation,” he explained, saying: “For us, this is a new epidemic. I ask that the closure this time be carefully adhered to.”

Netanyahu clarified in the conversation that this time enforcement will be more difficult, “there is a new commissioner and the closure will be uncompromising,” noting, “there is no choice, we must stop the epidemic as much as we can.”

Netanyahu warned: “When in one place the pandemic rises, it affects everyone, we must act quickly. I ask and thank for the cooperation to this day, this time I ask for even greater cooperation than before.”

At the end of the conversation, it was announced by Gabbaim in Rav Chaim’s home that “during the conversation, Yanki conveyed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the Sar HaTorah, this morning ordered the closure of the Chadarim for a few days in light of the serious illness.”