Ger Closes All Its Mosdos, All Students Will Learn From Home

The Gerrer Rebbe made a decision on Wednesday to close all its educational institutions, with students returning to learning at home via phone.

The Rebbe made the decision due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases and ahead of the full lockdown that will be implemented throughout Israel beginning overnight Thursday.

In recent weeks, Gerrer chassidim, who have always been stringent about adhering to health regulations, have been even more machmir.

The gabbaim of the batei medrashim were even instructed to ensure that chassidim who are in high-risk groups don’t enter shteibelach at all and the coffee rooms in shteibelach were locked up.

