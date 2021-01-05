Infection Rate In Chareidi Areas Has Soared, British Variant Spreading Among Small Children

Health Ministry data on Tuesday illustrates a frightening reality of the infection rate in the Chareidi sector in Israel, with infections at a record high, and the positivity rate in the sector at 19.5%, as compared to 7.7% in the general sector.

The highest infection in the country rate is in Beitar Illit, with a 25.80% positivity rate, and Modiin Illit, with a 17.69 positivity rate, followed by Elad, Telzstone, Bnei Brak and Rechasim.

A senior health official told Kikar H’Shabbos on Tuesday that “the British variant is spreading at a dizzying rate. We’re at the height of a wave worse than the first and second waves. We see this in the number of seriously ill patients and fatalities. Just this past Motzei Shabbos, two young mothers passed away after falling ill with the coronavirus, leaving behind orphans. Fifteen Chareidim passed away in the past week alone.”

It seems as if the British variant spreads faster among children than the original virus. According to a Kikar H’Shabbos report on Monday, hundreds of children in Modiin Illit have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

One official in the city said: “The virus is spreading like wildfire among young children. There are many cases of two-three-year-olds who tested positive in the past week and daycares and ganim are closing one after the other. This is worrying, not because of what happens to the young child – usually nothing – but due to the increase in the infection rate.”

The phenomenon is not limited to Modiin Illit. There are daily reports of outbreaks in schools, Talmudei Torah, and yeshivos in Chareidi cities and the Chareidi neighborhoods of Jerusalem. About 40% of the morbidity in Israel’s educational institutions is in the Chareidi sector.

According to Prof. Eran Segal of Weizmann Institute, the infection rate in the Chareidi sector has increased by sixteen in the past four weeks, from 100 verified cases a day four weeks ago to 1600 a day today. “There has never been such a high rate of increase like this from the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

