Gedolei HaDor Instruct Talmudei Torah To Be Closed, Netanyahu Calls HaRav Chaim

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein signed a letter on Thursday afternoon instructing Talmudei Torah to be closed for a short period due to the soaring number of coronavirus cases in Israel in recent days and ahead of a full lockdown beginning on Thursday at midnight.

“Since due to our many sins, children will be forced to learn at home for a short period due to the increase in [virus] cases, the principals, melamdim and parents should make every effort that there won’t chas v’shalom any bittul Torah of Tinokos shel beis Rabban and encourage even more learning and davening,” the letter stated.

“And the Talmudei Torah should be reopened as soon as possible.”

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called the home of HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and spoke with HaRav Chaim’s grandson, Yanky Kanievsky. The prime minister wanted to ensure that HaRav Chaim would issue a statement about closing schools.

The prime minister hinted that there will be increased enforcement by the police during the upcoming lockdown without any compromises under the new police commissioner who recently entered his position. Netanyahu also emphasized the risks caused by the British virus variant.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)