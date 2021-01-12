BDE: Jewish Philanthropist & Israel Supporter Sheldon Adelson Passes Away; Levaya To Be In Israel

Jewish-American philanthropist Sheldon Adelson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” his wife Miriam Adelson stated.

"He was the proudest of Jews, who saw in the State of Israel not only the realization of a historical promise to a unique and deserving people but also a gift from the Almighty to all of humanity."

Adelson was a strong supporter of Israel and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and generously donated to countless Israeli and Jewish causes. He was also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

According to a statement by the Las Vegas Sands company, Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“When the pandemic disrupted daily routines and dramatically impacted his business, Mr. Adelson was adamant that our Team Members across the globe continue to receive full pay and health care benefits even while the buildings in which they worked were closed,” the company stated.

“There are countless additional untold stories of his warmth and generosity – efforts for which he never sought recognition or publicity and would only reply with a smile if asked about them.”

The son of a cab driver, Adelson, born in 1933, was hugely successful in the business world and eventually became one of the biggest Jewish philanthropists in the world as well as an influential Republican donor.

Adelson was born and grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, the son of Sarah (née Tonkin) and Arthur Adelson. His father’s family was of Ukrainian Jewish and Lithuanian Jewish ancestry and his mother, who ran a knitting shop, was an immigrant from England.

Adelson, as the son a poor immigrant family, once said that “it went without saying that we were Democrats,” adding that his family was loyal to the Democratic party due to their commitment to charity, self-reliance, and accountability, as well as support for Jewish causes.

Adelson later became a Republican, and in a 2012 Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “I Didn’t Leave the Democrats. They Left me,” Adelson specified three reasons why he switched political parties to the Republicans. First, he cited foreign policy, pointing to a Gallup poll that suggests Republicans are more supportive of Israel than Democrats. Second, he cited statistics that suggest Republicans are more charitable than Democrats. Third, he claimed that the Democratic party’s economic policies failed to deliver on their promises of social justice.

He will be buried in Israel, Kan News reported.

Miriam Adelson wrote beautiful words about her husband: “In our amazing 32-year adventure together, I was fortunate to witness the beauty of Sheldon’s private side.

“He was an American patriot: a U.S. Army veteran who gave generously to wounded warriors and, wherever he could, looked to the advancement of these great United States. He was the proudest of Jews, who saw in the State of Israel not only the realization of a historical promise to a unique and deserving people, but also a gift from the Almighty to all of humanity.

“And Sheldon was kind. He gave readily of his fortune to charitable causes that may literally be countless, as he expected no credit and often preferred anonymity. Although bluff in build and speech – and, in the last two decades, beset by painful sickness – Sheldon was always sensitive to the needs of others.

“Visit any of our hotels and you will immediately notice the extraordinarily high ceilings, exquisitely designed by Sheldon at a sacrifice of lucrative space. He wanted all of our guests – no matter their means – to feel like kings, to breathe free in gorgeous tranquility. When the COVID-19 crisis hit and those hotels went dark, he insisted that our tens of thousands of Team Members continue getting their wages and medical insurance.

“Each of those people, and millions of other beneficiaries of Sheldon’s largesse, are his testimonials.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Sheldon’s tremendous efforts to strengthen Israel’s position in the United States and to strengthen the connection between Israel and the Diaspora will be remembered for generations….

“Along with his wife Miri, Sheldon was one of the greatest contributors in history to the Jewish people, Zionism, settlements and the State of Israel….

“We will forever remember Sheldon and his tremendous contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Adelson made news in the Charieid world a few years ago, when he paid an unexpected visit to Ponavezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

בצער עמוק ובשיברון לב, רעייתי שרה ואני שולחים את תנחומינו לד״ר מירי אדלסון ולכל בני המשפחה על פטירתו של שלדון אדלסון ז״ל. רבים-רבים בעם היהודי, במדינת ישראל ובעולם כולו, שותפים לאבל כבד זה — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 12, 2021

מ״תגלית״ ועד אוניברסיטת אריאל, מבתי חולים ועד מחקר רפואי – שלדון תרם ביד רחבה למפעלים רבים שהצילו חיים והרימו את קרנה של ישראל בעולם. נזכור לעד את שלדון ואת תרומתו האדירה למען מדינת ישראל והעם היהודי. יהי זכרו ברוך. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 12, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Sheldon Adelson. See my statement below: pic.twitter.com/tnWr4ynQXJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 12, 2021

שלדון אדלסון היה פטריוט יהודי, מגדולי האוהבים של האומה היהודית ויירשם לנצח בדברי הימים של מדינת ישראל. שלדון ז״ל ולצדו מירי אשתו האוהבת, פעל יומם ולילה למען חיזוק העם היהודי בכל העולם,

למען ביצור בטחון ישראל,

למען גיוון הדעות בישראל,

ולמען שמירה על שלמות ארץ ישראל.

<< pic.twitter.com/Fvm7JFDzwO — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 12, 2021

The greatest Jewish philanthropist of our times, Mr. Sheldon Adelson has passed away. May his memory be blessed for all time.

Baruch dayan emet. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) January 12, 2021

Sheldon Adelson’s life represents the best of the American dream. Susan and I send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as the world mourns his passing. pic.twitter.com/QkL60v7iOE — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 12, 2021

שלדון אדלסון הלך לעולמו.

שלדון ז״ל היה יהודי חם אשר עבורו מדינת ישראל ועם ישראל היו הדבר החשוב מכל. לצד תרומות ביד רחבה, רובן בסתר, הוא רתם את השפעתו העצומה ואת הונו הרב למען מדינת ישראל ובטחון אזרחיה. משתתף בצער המשפחה.

יהי זכרו ברוך 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4Li0BRTHRs — יואב גלנט (@yoavgallant) January 12, 2021

