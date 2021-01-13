WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT UNDERWAY – House Begins Trump Impeachment Process

The House of Representatives is on track to impeach President Trump for the second time in 13 months — which would make him as the only president to receive the rebuke twice.

This time, though, impeachment could be bipartisan. Republicans all opposed the House vote in December 2019, arguing that it was politically driven. But now some GOP lawmakers are joining Democrats in pointing the finger at the president for using rhetoric that helped spark a violent insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday that left at least five dead.

The impeachment resolution on the House floor Wednesday includes one article, citing “incitement of insurrection,” will be debated on the House floor. Sponsors of the resolution maintain they have the votes already to pass it.

The resolution states: “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

