Israel’s Sheba Hospital: More Antibodies After 2nd Vaccine Dose Than In Recovered COVID Patients

Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan reported on the results of a serological study which showed that 98% of their medical staff who received the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine developed a high level of antibodies.

The study, which was conducted a week after Israel began administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, showed that most recipients had a higher level of antibodies against the coronavirus than those who recovered from a serious case of the virus, with levels 6 to 20 times higher than after the administration of the first dose.

According to Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba, the preliminary results indicate that those who are inoculated are not likely to contract the virus or become infectious as antibody levels increased to a degree that would suppress any virus particles.

“The results are in line with Pfizer’s trials and are even better than expected,” she said. “I expect the results of the rest of the employees participating to be similar. There is certainly reason for optimism.”

Two people surveyed in the study did not develop antibodies, one who is known to be immunocompromised, Regev-Yochay said. She said it is unknown why the second person didn’t develop antibodies and the hospital is investigating the issue.

This study evaluated only 102 medical staffers out of the 4,484 who received their second doses (7,106 received first doses), but the rest will eventually be evaluated as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)